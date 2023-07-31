The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now a steal with this bargain contract

It’s a good time of year to get a deal on an iPhone and we’re loving this offer on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max in “As New” condition with a whopping 350GB of monthly 5G data. That’s a bonus of 100GB over the previous offer. The phone costs just £59 upfront and you’ll be paying £45 a month over the course of the 24-month contract.

This iPhone 13 Pro Max deal has 350GB of data You can get an iPhone 13 Pro Max with 350GB data for just £45 a month. Mobile Phones Direct

350GB data

£45 a month View Deal

The deal is for a 128GB iPhone in graphite and the handset is in stock, meaning you’ll get free delivery with a quickness.

Apple is currently selling a refurbished version of this phone for £979, although that is for the 256GB version of the phone. However, the point stands, you’re getting one hell of a deal over the course of the next two years.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max arrived in late 2021, and was the first iPhone with a 120Hz ProMotion display to match the 6.7-inch OLED panel. We loved the display, the very good cameras, impressive battery life, and loads more. It’s got the A15 Bionic processor accompanied by 6GB RAM, so there’s loads of power under the hood.

Our reviewer said it remains an excellent phone, even given the new devices released since. The camera is great, and its performance isn’t much behind the current flagships, and the looks are pretty similar.