Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now a steal with this bargain contract

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s a good time of year to get a deal on an iPhone and we’re loving this offer on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max in “As New” condition with a whopping 350GB of monthly 5G data. That’s a bonus of 100GB over the previous offer. The phone costs just £59 upfront and you’ll be paying £45 a month over the course of the 24-month contract.

This iPhone 13 Pro Max deal has 350GB of data

This iPhone 13 Pro Max deal has 350GB of data

You can get an iPhone 13 Pro Max with 350GB data for just £45 a month.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 350GB data
  • £45 a month
View Deal

The deal is for a 128GB iPhone in graphite and the handset is in stock, meaning you’ll get free delivery with a quickness.

Apple is currently selling a refurbished version of this phone for £979, although that is for the 256GB version of the phone. However, the point stands, you’re getting one hell of a deal over the course of the next two years.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max arrived in late 2021, and was the first iPhone with a 120Hz ProMotion display to match the 6.7-inch OLED panel. We loved the display, the very good cameras, impressive battery life, and loads more. It’s got the A15 Bionic processor accompanied by 6GB RAM, so there’s loads of power under the hood.

Our reviewer said it remains an excellent phone, even given the new devices released since. The camera is great, and its performance isn’t much behind the current flagships, and the looks are pretty similar.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 5 days ago
iPhone 13 Pro Max Review

iPhone 13 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 9 months ago
OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which phone should you get?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which phone should you get?

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.