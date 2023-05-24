Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

The iPhone 13 Mini is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jon Mundy

Anyone looking for a classy compact iPhone at an extremely accessible price should check out this iPhone 13 Mini deal, which is even cheaper than the iPhone SE (2022).

GiffGaff is offering a refurbished iPhone 13 Mini, in ‘like new’ condition, for just £399. This means that the phone has “zero wear and tear”, with “no visible scratches on the screen of body”.

At this price, the iPhone 13 Mini is £50 cheaper than the iPhone SE (2022), which is Apple’s current entry-level phone. Despite costing less, however, it’s a much better phone.

The iPhone 13 Mini packs a bigger, sharper, and more vibrant 5.4-inch OLED display, Face ID authentication, more storage as standard, superior battery life, a sleeker and more modern design, and equal power from the same A15 Bionic chip.

We rate the iPhone 13 Mini very highly, having scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. It’s the last premium compact phone that Apple launched, as there’s been no direct replacement for it. If you want a genuinely small iPhone, it’s still your best bet – especially considering that Apple will continue supporting it for years to come.

“It might be mini in size, but the iPhone 13 Mini excels thanks to an excellent camera, quality display and improved battery life,” we concluded in our review.

Even more than year on from release, it arguably remains the best genuinely small smartphone on the market. There’s nothing else that can match its combination of power, design, wireless charging, and excellent cameras, regardless of the price.

As part of this deal, the iPhone 13 Mini really is incomparable value.

