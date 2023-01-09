 large image

The iPhone 13 Mini is now a steal with this massive price drop

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Despite Apple dropping the iPhone 14 mini from the line up last autumn, the iPhone mini 13 is still alive and kicking and available at a cut price.

Amazon is currently offering the attractive Project Red version of the iPhone 13 mini for under £600, with a £50 discount on the handset currently available.

This particular model has 128GB of storage on board and, as well as the sought-after Project Red hue, the Pink version is also available at the same price.

This iPhone 13 Mini can be snatched up for under £600

Phones may be getting better each year, but they’re also getting bigger. If you miss the days when a smartphone could easily fit in your hand then make sure you check out this fantastic deal on the iPhone 13 Mini.

As you can see from the price tracking graph below, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen for a brand new iPhone 13 mini on Amazon, since its release in September 2021.

Why should you fork out on an iPhone 13 mini from 2021, when Apple didn’t care about it enough to continue with the mini range in 2022? Well that’s a pretty good question.

Well the phone received a 4.5 score from a possible 5 upon its release a little over a year ago. We were impressed with the excellent camera, improved battery life over it’s predecessor and the oodles of power from the A15 Bionic chipset, which improved the performance in many key areas.

The 5.4-inch OLED display was brighter than the iPhone 12 mini’s and the notch was reduced in size by 20%. It also boasted the rock solid Ceramic Shield protection against bumps and bruises and has an IP68 water and dust proof rating to guard against the elements.

Our reviewer Max Parker concluded: “Small, powerful and no longer let down by meagre battery life, the iPhone 13 Mini retains the size that made the previous iteration standout but fixes the major issue we had with it – endurance.”

If you lamented the lack of an iPhone 14 mini then the iPhone 13 mini at a discount could be a big tempter. You’ll still get the latest version of iOS for years to come and it’s unlikely Apple is going to release a phone as small and powerful any time soon.

