 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 13 is a bargain with this unlimited data deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up the iPhone 13 on a contract with unlimited data for a proper bargain of a monthly cost.

Mobiles.co.uk is selling the previous-gen Apple smartphone with a 24 month iD contract for just £32.99 per month, and an up front fee of £79.

Get an iPhone 13 with unlimited data for £32.99 a month

Get an iPhone 13 with unlimited data for £32.99 a month

Get the iPhone 13 on an iD contract with unlimited texts, minutes, and data for £32.99 a month and £79 up front.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Unlimited data
  • £32.99 per month
View Deal

The main appeal here, beyond the iPhone 13 itself (which you can specify in one of six colours), is that iD contract. You’re getting unlimited everything as part of the package: data, texts, and minutes.

If you’re wondering, iD Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that runs on the Three network. It’s owned by Currys, the popular UK electronics retailer.

As for that iPhone 13, it remains an excellent and viable phone to this day. Indeed, the main reason we didn’t score the iPhone 14 as highly in our review is that it “isn’t a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13”.

“The iPhone 13 remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years, especially when the smaller updates of the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration,” we conclude in our recently updated iPhone 13 review. And yes, that 4.5-star score still stands.

The iPhone 13 brings much improved battery life, a vivid OLED display, and an excellent main camera.

We still dig the iPhone 13’s squared-off design, which Apple hasn’t really changed it at all with the latest models. It’s tougher than it looks too, with an IP68 certification and a super-tough Ceramic Shield display cover.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.