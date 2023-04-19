The iPhone 13 is a bargain with this unlimited data deal

You can currently pick up the iPhone 13 on a contract with unlimited data for a proper bargain of a monthly cost.

Mobiles.co.uk is selling the previous-gen Apple smartphone with a 24 month iD contract for just £32.99 per month, and an up front fee of £79.

The main appeal here, beyond the iPhone 13 itself (which you can specify in one of six colours), is that iD contract. You’re getting unlimited everything as part of the package: data, texts, and minutes.

If you’re wondering, iD Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that runs on the Three network. It’s owned by Currys, the popular UK electronics retailer.

As for that iPhone 13, it remains an excellent and viable phone to this day. Indeed, the main reason we didn’t score the iPhone 14 as highly in our review is that it “isn’t a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13”.

“The iPhone 13 remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years, especially when the smaller updates of the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration,” we conclude in our recently updated iPhone 13 review. And yes, that 4.5-star score still stands.

The iPhone 13 brings much improved battery life, a vivid OLED display, and an excellent main camera.

We still dig the iPhone 13’s squared-off design, which Apple hasn’t really changed it at all with the latest models. It’s tougher than it looks too, with an IP68 certification and a super-tough Ceramic Shield display cover.