The iPhone 11 is now a budget phone with this offer

This iPhone 11 offer practically turns the distinguished device into a budget phone.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 11 on a 24 month Three contract, with unlimited data, for just £19 a month. There’s no up front cost.

We’re talking a budget phone price for a classy phone on a top level contract.

Sure, the iPhone 11 in this offer is no spring chicken. However, thanks to Apple’s peerless legacy support, the phone will remain a going concern for several years to come. Also, Apple’s custom processors are the best in the business, so you can be assured that it’ll still feel fast and responsive for some time to come.

On that front, the A13 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 11 also powers the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and the Studio Display, so it’s in Apple’s interests to keep on supporting and optimising for the component.

And what of the iPhone 11 more generally? We awarded the phone 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review back in 2019, praising its “excellent camera and strong battery life”.

This was the last iPhone to offer the company’s more rounded design (not counting the iPhone SE 2022) language before it switched to the current flat-edged look, so it’s a little softer in the hand. It remains a great choice, especially for those after a compact phone that still looks and performs well.

On the photography front, Apple’s Night Mode enables you to take spookily clear shots in low lighting, which is not something you can say of many phones going for this sort of money. Plus, iPhones are the best at shooting crisp, steady 4K video footage.

If money is tight but you want a classy smartphone on contract, this iPhone 11 offer is well worth a closer look.