Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The GoPro Hero 10 has plummeted in time for the summer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Summer is action camera season and there’s a cracking deal on the GoPro Hero 10 for all of your adventures.

Very.co.uk is offering almost £100 off the GoPro Hero 10. It’s now £349.99, down from the asking price of £449.

You need a GoPro Hero 10 at £99 off

You need a GoPro Hero 10 at £99 off

The popular GoPro Hero 10 is £99.01 off at Very.co.uk, making it a perfect purchase for chronicling your summer adventures.

  • Very.co.uk
  • Was £449
  • Now £349.01
View Deal

It’s for the black version of the action camera, which includes a new processor for faster UI speeds and functionality. There are also higher frame rates on offer (5.3K/60fps, 4K 120fps, 2.7k 240fps), while GoPro also improved the stabilisation tech, compared to the Hero 9.

We’re big fans of the GoPro Hero 10 and gave it a 4.5 review score from a possible 5. In fact our only real complaint was about the price tag and that’s no longer a problem thanks to the deal on offer from Very!

If you’re on the fence about whether you need an action camera, there’s very little it can’t do for the vloggers and extreme sports fans out there. However, it’ll be found a little wanting if you like to shoot in low light conditions.

In his review conclusion, our reviewer Thomas Deehan wrote: “The Hero 10 Black is the most powerful action camera GoPro’s ever released. The new GP2 processor finally closes the gap in performance that made it feel as if smartphones were outpacing the Hero range, and the updated HyperSmooth 4.0 is second to none for built-in stabilisation,”

“With these perks comes a noticeable price hike, however, and while discounts are available, it does mean that the Hero range is catching up to the mid-to-premium level pricing currently seen for phones such as the iPhone 12 and the Pixel 6. With that said, if you do have the cash to spare then you won’t – as of yet – find a more competent action camera than the GoPro Hero 10.”

Of course, the GoPro Hero 10 has since been replaced by the GoPro Hero 11, which doesn’t quite solve the low-light quandary, but does add an 8:7 sensor, which is perfect for content creation.

You might like…

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs Hero 10 Black: What’s the difference?

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs Hero 10 Black: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 10 months ago
GoPro Hero 10 Black Review

GoPro Hero 10 Black Review

Thomas Deehan 1 year ago
DJI Action 2 vs GoPro Hero 10 Black: how do the action cameras compare?

DJI Action 2 vs GoPro Hero 10 Black: how do the action cameras compare?

Thomas Deehan 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.