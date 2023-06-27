The GoPro Hero 10 has plummeted in time for the summer

Summer is action camera season and there’s a cracking deal on the GoPro Hero 10 for all of your adventures.

Very.co.uk is offering almost £100 off the GoPro Hero 10. It’s now £349.99, down from the asking price of £449.

It’s for the black version of the action camera, which includes a new processor for faster UI speeds and functionality. There are also higher frame rates on offer (5.3K/60fps, 4K 120fps, 2.7k 240fps), while GoPro also improved the stabilisation tech, compared to the Hero 9.

We’re big fans of the GoPro Hero 10 and gave it a 4.5 review score from a possible 5. In fact our only real complaint was about the price tag and that’s no longer a problem thanks to the deal on offer from Very!

If you’re on the fence about whether you need an action camera, there’s very little it can’t do for the vloggers and extreme sports fans out there. However, it’ll be found a little wanting if you like to shoot in low light conditions.

In his review conclusion, our reviewer Thomas Deehan wrote: “The Hero 10 Black is the most powerful action camera GoPro’s ever released. The new GP2 processor finally closes the gap in performance that made it feel as if smartphones were outpacing the Hero range, and the updated HyperSmooth 4.0 is second to none for built-in stabilisation,”

“With these perks comes a noticeable price hike, however, and while discounts are available, it does mean that the Hero range is catching up to the mid-to-premium level pricing currently seen for phones such as the iPhone 12 and the Pixel 6. With that said, if you do have the cash to spare then you won’t – as of yet – find a more competent action camera than the GoPro Hero 10.”

Of course, the GoPro Hero 10 has since been replaced by the GoPro Hero 11, which doesn’t quite solve the low-light quandary, but does add an 8:7 sensor, which is perfect for content creation.