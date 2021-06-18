The third-generation Google Chromecast has dropped from its already affordable £30 RRP to the ever-so tempting price of just £20 over at Argos’ eBay store.

Brilliantly timed to let you make the most of Euro 2020, you can use the Chromecast to stream matches directly from your phone/laptop/tablet to a TV – saving you and the rest of your friends from having to crane your necks around a smaller screen.

Deal: Google Chromecast third-gen for just £20 (save £10)

Of course, when the matches aren’t on, there’s still plenty that you can use the Chromecast for elsewhere. The third-gen Chromecast is compatible with all major streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Disney Plus, so if you want to catch up on the latest episode of Loki but on a larger screen then the Chromecast will let you do exactly that.

The experience gets even simpler if you have a Google Nest smart speaker set-up, as you can pair it with the Chromecast to get straight to what you want with nothing more than your voice. For instance, you can say “Hey Google, play The Queen’s Gambit from Netflix on my living room TV” and you’re away.

The only downside to the third-gen Chromecast is that it can only stream content up to 1080p – you’ll have to fork out for the Chromecast Ultra if you want to see content in 4K. Similarly, if you already have a state of the art smart TV then the Chromecast probably won’t be of much use as it’s better suited a means of giving older TVs smart features for a fraction of the price of upgrading.

Stock for the Chromecast has already started to fly off the virtual shelves since the deal came in, so it’s better to make use of it soon if you do want to nab it. As an affordable way of adding smart features to old TVs, the Chromecast just can’t be beat.