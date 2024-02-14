The Galaxy S23 FE just keeps dropping in price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has only been on the market for a few months, but it keeps dropping in price.

Take this cracking contract deal by way of an example. It gets you the Galaxy S23 FE on a 100GB iD Mobile contract for just £19 a month, with a minimal £9 up front fee.

That’s a total price of £465, which is a £134 saving on the price Samsung sells the phone for outright. We’re not even taking into consideration the value of that data-rich contract here, either.

This is for a very accomplished mid-range phone. We called it “a tempting option with flagship S23 DNA and the right compromises to fit its £599/$599 price tag” in our 3.5 star review, but we did have some issue with the timing of its release.

It meant that you could conceivably pick up a Galaxy S23 (which is technically superior) for about the same price.

With this deal, however, we have no such reservations. The Galaxy S23 FE is back to being a flat out bargain, and is simply a really good phone to boot.

Our reviewer praised the phone for its stylish Galaxy S23-like design, the strong performance of its Exynos 2200 chip, and its impressive all-day battery life.

It also offers a solid triple camera set-up, which includes a dedicated telephoto camera. That’s not something you see too often at this sort of price.

At this new cut price, the Galaxy S23 FE has found its natural place on the market, and you can buy with confidence.