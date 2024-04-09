The Galaxy Buds FE are going for a steal

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE already offer good value for a pair of true wireless buds, but this deal brings them down to a stone cold bargain.

The mobile network EE is selling the Galaxy Buds FE for just £49. This product cost £99 when it arrived so you’re getting these sonic supremos for under half price. You can choose from black and white versions and delivery is 1-3 days.

While we love this outright deal, EE has a great way to pay for this product if you’re a current EE mobile subscriber. You can add them to your mobile bill and just spend £5 today and £4 monthly for the next 11 months. Just something to consider if you’re a little bit strapped but could really use a pair of true wireless buds.

The Galaxy Buds FE arrived alongside the Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) at the back end of 2023. They were offered free with that phone for a while, but now the initial pre-order wave has subsided EE is selling them on the cheap.

We’ve reviewed the Galaxy Buds FE, back in December. Our reviewer found them comfortable, with effective noise cancellation and powerful sub-bass performance. It’s not really possible to get decent ANC performance for under £100 so this is a great option too.

Enjoyable casual use wireless earbuds that focus a little too much on bass Pros Comfortable

Effective ANC

Powerful sub-bass Cons Doesn’t quite reach battery life claims

Disjointed bass

Occasional jarring connectivity blips

Very limited water resistance

There’s also the advantage of pairing with a Samsung phone too, as they can transmit audio over the bespoke Samsung Scalable Codec (SSC) for higher quality audio.

They definitely sit below the mainline Galaxy Buds in terms of quality and there are some tradeoffs in bass performance, water resistance and occasional connectivity issues.

Our reviewer advised you should buy if you want ANC without a high price. He said: “These are a good choice if you want a sensibly priced pair of earphones with active noise cancellation and don’t mind trading some balance for bass.”