The Galaxy Buds FE are going for a steal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE already offer good value for a pair of true wireless buds, but this deal brings them down to a stone cold bargain.

The mobile network EE is selling the Galaxy Buds FE for just £49. This product cost £99 when it arrived so you’re getting these sonic supremos for under half price. You can choose from black and white versions and delivery is 1-3 days.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are under half price at EE right now. You can snag them for £49; RRP £99.

While we love this outright deal, EE has a great way to pay for this product if you’re a current EE mobile subscriber. You can add them to your mobile bill and just spend £5 today and £4 monthly for the next 11 months. Just something to consider if you’re a little bit strapped but could really use a pair of true wireless buds.

The Galaxy Buds FE arrived alongside the Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) at the back end of 2023. They were offered free with that phone for a while, but now the initial pre-order wave has subsided EE is selling them on the cheap.

We’ve reviewed the Galaxy Buds FE, back in December. Our reviewer found them comfortable, with effective noise cancellation and powerful sub-bass performance. It’s not really possible to get decent ANC performance for under £100 so this is a great option too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE on wooden surface with open case.
Enjoyable casual use wireless earbuds that focus a little too much on bass

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Effective ANC
  • Powerful sub-bass

Cons

  • Doesn’t quite reach battery life claims
  • Disjointed bass
  • Occasional jarring connectivity blips
  • Very limited water resistance

There’s also the advantage of pairing with a Samsung phone too, as they can transmit audio over the bespoke Samsung Scalable Codec (SSC) for higher quality audio.

They definitely sit below the mainline Galaxy Buds in terms of quality and there are some tradeoffs in bass performance, water resistance and occasional connectivity issues.

Our reviewer advised you should buy if you want ANC without a high price. He said: “These are a good choice if you want a sensibly priced pair of earphones with active noise cancellation and don’t mind trading some balance for bass.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

