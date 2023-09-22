Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The first Apple Watch Ultra continues to drop in price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch Ultra just got a successor, which only means one thing! Awesome deals on the original super tough, super premium Apple Watch.

Amazon UK is selling a Renewed Apple Watch Ultra (Gen 1) for £639.99, a further £50 off the most recent price for a refurbished model.

Considering it went on sale a year ago for £849.99, this is quite the saving. This is for a GPS and Wi-Fi/Cellular model. It’s got the large 49mm Titanium case and comes with a Midnight Ocean band.

£50 off the Apple Watch Ultra (Refurbished)

£50 off the Apple Watch Ultra (Refurbished)

The Apple Watch Ultra (1st Gen) continues to get cheaper with this refurbished model coming in at £639.99. That’s £500 off the previous price for this renewed model.

  • Amazon
  • Was £689.99
  • £639.99
View Deal

If you’re a little concerned about buying a Refurbished model, Amazon promises it is “fully functional and in excellent condition.” It also comes with a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which means its eligible for a replacement or refund if it doesn’t work as expected.

Although it hasn’t been certified refurbished by Apple, it has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon vendors. “Excellent” condition means you won’t be able to discern any damage from 30 centimetres away. It comes with a battery that exceeds 80% of the capacity compared to new.

We love the Apple Watch Ultra, but the price tag is ultra high for a brand new model, so the refurbished version is an excellent way to acquire this premium device for less.

We praised the improved battery life (up to 60 hours in low power mode), improved water resistance (up to 100m), bigger and brighter display and excellent sports tracking performance. We gave it a 4 star score and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”

Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra has now been succeeded by a second generation model. The display is a bit brighter, and there’s a new chip that’ll be a bit faster. The price stays the same at £849.

You might like…

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Clash of the titans

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Clash of the titans

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Best Apple Watch 2023: The top watchOS wearables tested

Best Apple Watch 2023: The top watchOS wearables tested

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.