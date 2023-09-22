The first Apple Watch Ultra continues to drop in price

The Apple Watch Ultra just got a successor, which only means one thing! Awesome deals on the original super tough, super premium Apple Watch.

Amazon UK is selling a Renewed Apple Watch Ultra (Gen 1) for £639.99, a further £50 off the most recent price for a refurbished model.

Considering it went on sale a year ago for £849.99, this is quite the saving. This is for a GPS and Wi-Fi/Cellular model. It’s got the large 49mm Titanium case and comes with a Midnight Ocean band.

£50 off the Apple Watch Ultra (Refurbished) The Apple Watch Ultra (1st Gen) continues to get cheaper with this refurbished model coming in at £639.99. That’s £500 off the previous price for this renewed model. Amazon

Was £689.99

£639.99 View Deal

If you’re a little concerned about buying a Refurbished model, Amazon promises it is “fully functional and in excellent condition.” It also comes with a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which means its eligible for a replacement or refund if it doesn’t work as expected.

Although it hasn’t been certified refurbished by Apple, it has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon vendors. “Excellent” condition means you won’t be able to discern any damage from 30 centimetres away. It comes with a battery that exceeds 80% of the capacity compared to new.

We love the Apple Watch Ultra, but the price tag is ultra high for a brand new model, so the refurbished version is an excellent way to acquire this premium device for less.

We praised the improved battery life (up to 60 hours in low power mode), improved water resistance (up to 100m), bigger and brighter display and excellent sports tracking performance. We gave it a 4 star score and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”

Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra has now been succeeded by a second generation model. The display is a bit brighter, and there’s a new chip that’ll be a bit faster. The price stays the same at £849.