The Dell XPS 17 laptop has seen a mega £400 price cut

Dell has knocked a whopping £400 off the price of the XPS 17, which is a great saving on one of the better full-sized laptops out there.

Head over to the official listing for the Dell XPS 17 on the Dell website, and you’ll find the 17-incher selling for a price of £1,599.01 rather than the usual £1,999.01. That’s a healthy £400 saving.

This is for a laptop with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get an expansive 17-inch FHD+ LCD.

We rate the Dell 17 XPS highly, having given the latest model 4 stars out of 5 in our review. We called it “a brilliant premium big-screen laptop without the usual bulk”.

Yes, this was for the 4K model, but if you insist on ramping up the resolution you can do so as part of this deal. You’ll still secure a major saving of £420.

There are some other benefits to buying the Dell XPS 17 direct from the PC giant. For one thing, you get the convenience of free shipping and an easy returns process straight off the bat.

Then there’s the potential to spread the cost of the purchase over 12 month with PayPal Credit, which you can find out more about by clicking on this link.

The Dell Rewards program, meanwhile, grants you points that can be redeemed against future purchases. Throw in Dell’s recycling program, and this will be just about the neatest, tidiest laptop purchase possible.

