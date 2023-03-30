 large image

The 3rd gen AirPods are now cheaper than ever

Jon Mundy

You can currently pick up the Apple AirPods 3 for cheaper than they’ve ever been.

Amazon is currently selling these slick true wireless earbuds for just £159. That’s a saving of £20, or 11% on the original price of £179.

While they’ve been on the market for a while now, the Apple AirPods 3 remains the company’s latest and greatest regular earphones. We scored them 4 out of 5 in our review, concluding that “The AirPods 3 are an easy recommendation for iPhone users who want a pair of simple, good sounding buds that work well and last for a long time between charges”.

The small and classy AirPods design has become iconic by this point, their white shape pretty much synonymous with personal audio to a whole generation of iPhone users. This third-generation model has been refined to look a little more like the AirPods Pro, with a shorter stem. They’re IPX4 rated for sweat resistance too.

If you use Apple equipment in your day to day life, a large part of the appeal of the Apple AirPods 3 compared to efforts from other brands is how seamlessly they hook up to your iPhone or Mac. You can thank Apple’s clever H1 Chip for that.

While you don’t get any form of noise cancellation here – that’s a job for the AirPods Pro – you do get Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support. More generally, you also get much improved sound quality compared to previous AirPods.

Apple’s third generation AirPods are proven performers in the personal audio game, and they’re especially appealing now that they’re cheaper than ever.

Jon Mundy
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

