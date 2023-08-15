Sony’s ultimate vlogging camera has a huge £170 price cut

Sony tops the bill when it comes to specialist vlogging cameras in the current market and you can save a packet on the Alpha ZV-E10L right now.

Amazon is flogging this vlogging cam for £170 off! The superb Sony Alpha ZV-E10L is now just £599, down from £769 and a 22% saving overall.

Supercharge your channel with this Sony ZV-E10L deal We love this vlogging camera from Sony and Amazon is currently offering it for £170 off. Amazon

Save £170

Now £599 View Deal

This Alpha camera offers 4K and HD video with superb autofocus performance. The autofocus zeroes in on the face and the eyes, so it’s perfect for those who will be in front of the camera, rather than behind it.

It’s small, lightweight, and packed with beginner friendly features for those creators who’re just starting out their channels. It’s also got that all important front-facing touchscreen, which twists and flips around the side of the camera to face towards the user.

And, there’s a built in directional microphone with a built in wind-shield, enabling you to record while out and about. The camera comes with a 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom kit Lens, but there are over 60 compatible lenses if you want to switch them out

We’re big fans of the Sony Alpha ZV-EL10 model, here at Trusted Reviews. It got a near-perfect 4.5 star score from a possible five.

Our reviewer concluded: “Sony has clearly put much thought into the ZV-E10, including several great features for vloggers. The side-flipping screen, the tally light, the furry wind screen and the Product Showcase mode all make this camera better suited to content creators

“The ZV-E10 offers great video performance and features for its entry-level price, not to mention the versatility and expandability of its E-mount lens system.”