Save almost £150 on this powerful Shark Cordless Vacuum

Looking to upgrade your vacuum cleaner? You can save nearly £150 on the Shark IZ201UK Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology Cordless Vacuum right now by combining two offers on eBay.

The Shark IZ201UK would usually cost you £349 if it weren’t for AO slashing £100 off that number in its eBay store. As if that weren’t enough, you can also use eBay code ‘PURCHASE4LESS’ to take an additional £49.80 off the price, bringing the vacuum down to just £199.20 with free delivery.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Deal Take the hassle out of vacuuming your home with this impressive deal from AO’s eBay store. Just be sure to use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout to receive the full available discount. AO

Use code PURCHASE4LESS

Now £199.20 View Deal

That’s nearly a £150 – or 42% – saving on the cordless vacuum cleaner. You’ll want to act fast though. This code is only available until September 23 and AO has already sold 97% of its stock, meaning there are only a limited number still available.

The IZ201UK is a lightweight and portable cordless vacuum cleaner from Shark. It features Shark’s DuoClean floorhead to clean both carpets and hard floors, while the addition of Flexology means you can reach, store and charge the vacuum anywhere.

Anti-Hair Wrap tech removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, and you can also use the vacuum in handheld mode to tackle harder to reach places like stairs, sofas and the interior of your car.

The vacuum has a 0.4 litre dust capacity so you won’t need to empty the bin often, along with a 40 minute run time and a 3.5 hour charge time on the removable battery.

There’s also a five year warranty, so you’ll be covered if your vacuum breaks down during that time.

If you like the sound of the Shark IZ201UK Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology Cordless Vacuum, head over to AO on eBay now to save 42% and bag the vacuum for just £199.20 before stock runs out.