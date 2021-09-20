 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save almost £150 on this powerful Shark Cordless Vacuum

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking to upgrade your vacuum cleaner? You can save nearly £150 on the Shark IZ201UK Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology Cordless Vacuum right now by combining two offers on eBay. 

The Shark IZ201UK would usually cost you £349 if it weren’t for AO slashing £100 off that number in its eBay store. As if that weren’t enough, you can also use eBay code ‘PURCHASE4LESS’ to take an additional £49.80 off the price, bringing the vacuum down to just £199.20 with free delivery.

Trusted Reviews
Shark Cordless Vacuum Deal

Shark Cordless Vacuum Deal

Take the hassle out of vacuuming your home with this impressive deal from AO’s eBay store. Just be sure to use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout to receive the full available discount.

  • AO
  • Use code PURCHASE4LESS
  • Now £199.20
View Deal

That’s nearly a £150 – or 42% – saving on the cordless vacuum cleaner. You’ll want to act fast though. This code is only available until September 23 and AO has already sold 97% of its stock, meaning there are only a limited number still available. 

The IZ201UK is a lightweight and portable cordless vacuum cleaner from Shark. It features Shark’s DuoClean floorhead to clean both carpets and hard floors, while the addition of Flexology means you can reach, store and charge the vacuum anywhere. 

You might like…

Best Vacuum Cleaner 2021: Upright, cylinder, wet and dry and more

Best Vacuum Cleaner 2021: Upright, cylinder, wet and dry and more

David Ludlow 1 week ago
Best Smart Plugs 2021: Turn dumb things into smart things

Best Smart Plugs 2021: Turn dumb things into smart things

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Best smart home devices 2020 – how to build a smart home

Best smart home devices 2020 – how to build a smart home

David Ludlow 1 year ago

Anti-Hair Wrap tech removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, and you can also use the vacuum in handheld mode to tackle harder to reach places like stairs, sofas and the interior of your car. 

The vacuum has a 0.4 litre dust capacity so you won’t need to empty the bin often, along with a 40 minute run time and a 3.5 hour charge time on the removable battery. 

There’s also a five year warranty, so you’ll be covered if your vacuum breaks down during that time. 

Trusted Reviews
Shark Cordless Vacuum Deal

Shark Cordless Vacuum Deal

Take the hassle out of vacuuming your home with this impressive deal from AO’s eBay store. Just be sure to use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout to receive the full available discount.

  • AO
  • Use code PURCHASE4LESS
  • Now £199.20
View Deal

If you like the sound of the Shark IZ201UK Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology Cordless Vacuum, head over to AO on eBay now to save 42% and bag the vacuum for just £199.20 before stock runs out.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.