Save 49% on the Razer Kiyo Full HD streaming webcam with a fill light

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking for a shiny new webcam to step up your gaming streams, Zoom meetings and remote hangouts? The Razer Kiyo Full HD streaming camera is now just £54.99 when you buy it through Currys PC World on eBay. 

The webcam is usually priced at £109, meaning the retailer has slashed a sizable £54.01 off the RRP. That’s nearly half off the Full HD webcam with a built-in ring light and free delivery when you shop right now.

The Razer Kiyo is a high resolution webcam capable of capturing 1080p video at 30fps, or 720p at 60fps if you require a higher frame rate in your streams. It also has a photo resolution of 4 pixels for when you need to snap images through your PC. 

One of the standout features here is the built-in ring light, which works to put you in the spotlight and eliminate shadows while you stream. The light is made up of 12 white LEDs, has a 5600K (or “daylight”) colour temperature and a brightness of 10 Lux at 1m, though the brightness is adjustable so you can make it as bright or moody as you like.

The Kiyo is lightweight at 105g and measures just 505 x 505 x 505mm so it should fit nicely on top of your PC, and there’s an omnidirectional mic built-in so you won’t need to worry about audio. 

The Kiyo is compatible with a variety of streaming platforms, including Open Broadcaster Software and Xsplit.

It’s important to note that you will need a computer with a USB 2.0 port and Windows 7 or later for this webcam to be compatible, so make sure your device meets these requirements before you head to the checkout. 

If you like the sound of the Razer Kiyo, you can pick it up for just £54.99 with free delivery today. Just head over to Currys PC World on eBay to save 49% on the previously £109 Full HD webcam with a built-in ring light.

author icon

