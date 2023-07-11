The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is Samsung’s mid-range star, offering the same premium look as the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 without the associated price tag – and that’s especially true this Prime Day, with a tempting discount available right now.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can buy the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for just £369, £80 off its £449 RRP.

The deal in question gets you the 128GB model in either Awesome White or Awesome Lime, and comes with an extended three-year manufacturer warranty for added peace of mind too.

The deal in question gets you the 128GB model in either Awesome White or Awesome Lime, and comes with an extended three-year manufacturer warranty for added peace of mind too.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G sports a premium-looking 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that’s great for binging content and playing mobile games, especially when coupled with a large 5,000mAh battery that we found had no issue lasting all day in most scenarios.

It also feels more premium in the hand than much of the similarly priced competition thanks to the inclusion of a glass rear, making it much more pleasing to touch than plastic.

There’s also a capable 50MP rear camera that, while a downgrade on paper, delivers improved results both in well-lit and low-light conditions, paired with a 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens.

Processor-wise, you’ll find Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood paired with either 128- or 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM as standard, though the phone can dynamically use spare ROM as RAM in particularly performance-heavy apps. And with a microSD card slot, you can expand storage by up to 1TB.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 4 stars in our review, praising it as a well-priced all-rounder with a hint of a truly premium build with its S23-esque look, glass rear and IP67 support – the latter of which is rare at such a cheap price point. We also loved the punchy, bright 6.4-inch 120Hz display and the 50MP rear camera in particular.

It’s not a phone that excels in one particular area, but it does most things very well, and at a discount, it’s an even more tempting option.

