Quick, Walmart’s selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you thought the Apple MacBook Air wedge design was dead and buried, there’s one last chance to get your hands on the MacBook Air M1 at an incredibly low price.

Walmart is offloading the last MacBook Air M1 models for just $699, which is pretty much a clearance price at this point. The original price was $999 after all.

MacBook Air M1 going out with a bang at $699

The MacBook Air has been discontinued by Apple after more than 3 years. You can get it now for the mega low price of $699.

You can get it in Space Gray, Silver and Gold, but we can’t imagine there’ll be too many of any colour in the inventory so snap these up while you can. The MacBook Air M1 comes with a 13.3 inch Retina display, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

You’ll get all-day battery life, USB-C charging, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the keyboard to help you with logging into your accounts and authenticating Apple Pay payments.

The MacBook Air M1 is getting a bit long in the tooth now and it was discontinued to make way for the M3 model Apple released earlier this month.

The headline at the time was the Apple Silicon M1 chip, which began a new generation of Mac computing with Apple’s integrated processors. There’s strong app support and great keyboard to go with that great battery life.

It’ll still be a solid performer for productivity tasks, such as word processing, browsing the web, emailing, working within contact management systems, and streaming content.

It’s not perfect, the webcam isn’t the best and we could use a few more ports, but this model was an all-time great Mac for a reason.

“The MacBook Air M1 may be a couple of years old now, but the revolutionary M1 chip was so speedy to start with that it remains one of the faster chips on the market at this price point,” our reviewer said when updating our 5-star review just over a year ago.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

