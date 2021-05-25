Pikmin 3 and Paper Mario on Switch are now just £24.97 each at Currys

Two of the best first-party games on Nintendo Switch have taken a nose-dive in price over at Currys PC World’s eBay store.

Right now, you can get Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Paper Mario: The Origami King for just £24.97 each – the cheapest price we’ve seen yet for either game. So if you’ve been on the hunt for some inexpensive Switch titles for yourself or as a gift for another Switch fanatic, then these are the perfect offers to jump on.

Deal: Paper Mario The Origami King for just £24.97 (was £34.99)

Deal: Pikmin 3 Deluxe for just £24.97 (was £39.99)

Much like with Apple’s products, brand-new games from Nintendo rarely come down in price, largely due to the fact that these experiences can’t be found anywhere else and so they always fetch a premium.

Both Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Paper Mario: The Origami King received a four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, being two must-have titles for any Switch owner.

Our Paper Mario verdict was as follows: “Paper Mario: The Origami King is a hilarious new entry into the series, chock-a-block with memorable oddball moments and side-splitting quips from the fantastic cast of Mushroom Kingdom characters. The puzzle-centric combat is disappointingly one-dimensional and lacks any sort of challenge to please seasoned RPG gamers, but there’s enough variety here to keep you engaged until the credits roll thanks to various platforming and Zelda-esque dungeon sections.”

We had similarly positive things to say about Pikmin 3 Deluxe in our conclusion: “Pikmin 3 Deluxe is yet another stellar adventure that will find a welcome second home on Nintendo Switch, and I sincerely hope that it attracts both newcomers and hardcore fans alike.”

It’s worth mentioning that stock seems to be low for both titles, so if you do fancy making use of these major price cuts, then it’s best not to wait – they might not be around in just a few hours.