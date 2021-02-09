If you’re an Android user then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best wearables you can pair with your phone right now – and it currently has a £139 discount.

Previously going for a whopping £419, the larger 45mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3 can be yours for just £279.99 – the cheapest price we’ve seen yet. At only £279.99, the Galaxy Watch 3 now seriously undercuts the Apple Watch Series 6, and it’s even cheaper than the Fitbit Sense.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for just £279.99 (was £419)

The reason behind this huge discount is that the models in question have been opened but never used, allowing them to be given a sizeable price cut despite the fact that they’re in pristine condition.

While the Apple Watch still rules the roost at the smartwatch ecosystem to beat, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is arguably the best alternative. Running Samsung’s Tizen OS, the Galaxy Watch is able to offer a more refined experience than Wear OS, which has long been in need of a major update.

Unlike the Apple Watch however, Samsung’s wearable opts for a more traditional, circular design that better mimics classic timepieces. It might not be to everyone’s tastes, but I much prefer this aesthetic on a watch as it works far better from a fashion standpoint than a small black box.

Still, if you plan on using the Galaxy Watch 3 as a fitness tracker, it’ll have you covered there too. Not only does it have built-in GPS tracking for outdoor runs, but it also supports offline music playback via Spotify, giving you the option to leave your phone at home whenever you want to get some exercise in.

Giving the Galaxy Watch 3 a high 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, Editor Alastair Stevenson wrote: “If you’re after a smartwatch-come-fitness-tracker but don’t fancy the Apple Watch, then the Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best options on the market. It offers reliable smartwatch functionality, app support for nearly all the services you’d expect and comes with a surprisingly robust set of health and activity tracking features.”

At one of its lowest prices yet, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a must-buy for any Android user looking for the best all-round smartwatch for day-to-day use.

