Phenomenal iPhone Deal: The iPhone XS has plummeted to under £300

The great thing about buying an older Apple smartphone, like the iPhone XS, is the knowledge it’s still probably got years of iOS support still to run.

For example, iOS 15 will still be available on 2015’s iPhone 6s, so you know the 2018 iPhone XS has plenty of gas left in the tank yet.

DEAL: Get an iPhone XS for £294.35 (use code PROMO8) on eBay

Which is good news, because a refurbished iPhone XS is currently available on eBay for under £300 on eBay. The well respected mobile reseller Loop is offering a 64GB iPhone XS in gold, silver or space grey for £294.35 with the code PROMO 8, which is valid until June 24. You can also pay in instalments if you like.

The device is certified refurbished with over 70 diagnostic tests performed, including the battery which is guaranteed to reach 80% of its overall capacity. It’s fully functional, comes with a charger, lighting cable and SIM tool and is guaranteed for 12 months after purchase. Loop has over 15,000 ratings on eBay with 98.5% positive feedback from buyers. If you’re unhappy with the purchase you can get a refund within 30 days.

The iPhone XS followed the same design language as the previous year’s iPhone X. It offers Face ID rather than a home button, packs a 5.8-inch display, dual rear cameras and wireless charging. It wasn’t the biggest update in the world, but it did have the best camera ever on an iPhone at that time.

As we mentioned above, you’ll be able to upgrade from iOS 14 to iOS 15 this autumn and it’s highly likely Apple will continue to support the device for the next couple of years.

This is one of the better deals we’ve seen on an iPhone XS model, albeit refurbished, so fill yer boots guys.