Here it is folks – the best Apple Watch 5 deal we’ve seen yet. Currys PC World’s eBay store has brought the premium smartwatch down to just £299, a huge £150 saving off the RRP.

Eagle eyed fans will know that the Apple Watch 5 has slowly been decreasing in price. We’ve already covered two major price drops here (first to £329, and then to £319), but with the wearable now available for under the £300 mark, this is the best deal yet by far.

What’s more, at this new low price, it’s only £30 more than the Apple Watch SE – Apple’s affordable smartwatch which doesn’t feature an always-on display or a dedicated ECG sensor. For all the extra features you get with the Series 5, it’s a no-brainer to snap up the more premium wearable over the SE.

It probably goes without saying that if you’re heavily invested in Apple’s ecosystem, then the Apple Watch 5 can be a great addition, not only to help you make the most of your iPhone but to also make greater strides in the realm of fitness.

With built in GPS tracking, offline music storage for Apple Music subscribers and an easy to understand rings system for tracking your everyday goals, the Apple Watch 5 makes staying healthy easy.

As one of our favourite Apple Watch devices to date, we gave the Series 5 a high 4.5/5 rating and a well-earned Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. In detailing why you should buy an Apple Watch 5, Deputy and Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote:

“The Apple Watch Series 5 might just be a small upgrade, but it’s a small upgrade to an already excellent wearable. If you didn’t buy the Series 4, or if you’re tempted to upgrade from an earlier watch, then you’re getting a seriously good product here.”

The Apple Watch 5 was already a worthy upgrade at its original price of £449, but with £150 off, there’s never been a better time to see what all the fuss is about.

