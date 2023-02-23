Now’s your chance to get a portable projector on the cheap

Portable projectors are en vogue right now and there’s nothing more satisfying than taking that big screen experience wherever you roam.

Right now you can save a packet on the XGIMI MoGo Pro from the manufacturer’s website. The MoGo Pro is already on sale you can save an additional 10% with the code TrustedReviews_XGIMI.

That brings the price down from the original £439 asking price, to £349, all the way down to £314.10. Just remember to add that discount code at checkout.

The MoGo Pro offers 1080p full HD projection. There’s a potential display size of up to 120-inches with a brightness of 300 ANSI and autofocus technology. There’s a built-in battery too, which will get you through a 2.5-hour movie or four-hours of music streaming.

The Android TV-based projector has access to all of your favourite streaming apps and premium Harmon Kardon stereo speakers built-in, for music or booming sound from your favourite movies and series.

Because it’s also Chromecast enabled, you can also cast content directily from your phone wirelessly without having to physically hook the devices up. The Google Assistant is available too.

We haven’t reviewed the MoGo Pro yet, but we have tested the slightly more premium Mogo Pro+ and the XGIMI Halo. Both of which earned four star scores from our reviewer.

Our reviewer concluded: “Ultra-portable projectors are all about compromises, but the XGIMI Mogo Pro+ has surprisingly few. Sure, it’s not the brightest model, but get this Full HD model in a dark room and you’ll get a high-quality cinema-sized screen, paired with quality audio.”