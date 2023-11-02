Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earphones impressed us big time when they arrived this summer and now you can get them for under £100 in an early Black Friday steal.

John Lewis is the place to be to get the Nothing Ear (2) for £99. That’s a £30 saving on the original £129 asking price.

Nothing Ear (2) gets major price cut The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds already punched above their price tag, but this deal brings them under £100. John Lewis

Was £129

Now £99 View Deal

As this is John Lewis, you’ll get a two year guarantee on the product and there’s free standard delivery and extended returns until January 23 next year. Not that you’ll want to send these back, they’re absolute belters.

For starters, there’s an unmistakable aesthetic thanks to the transparent casing that shows the inner workings of the earphones. You’ll also benefit from the pinch controls on each earbud, which are customisable.

They’re also totally feature loaded There’s up to 36-hours of battery life (via the charging case), adaptive active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 and they’re compatible with iPhone and Android thanks to an app enabling listeners to fine tune their experience. You’ll also benefit from IP54 water and dust resistance on the buds themselves.

Our review called the sound quality “pacy confident and details, as well as organised and properly controlled.” Especially with the benefit with of LHDC 5.0 that enables high-def audio over Bluetooth.

Our reviewer gave the Nothing Ear (2) a 4.5 star review from a possible five and concluded: “Nothing ups the features and functionality count, improves battery life and retains its mildly individual aesthetic to produce something quite special.”