Need a last minute gift? The Galaxy Buds Live have plummeted to just £55

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have received an almighty price cut right ahead of Christmas.

Amazon is currently offering these shiny bean-shaped buds for just £55, which is a 60% drop from the £139 RRP. That’s a budget price for a decidedly non-budget set of earphones.

You can specify your ‘buds in one of three colours too: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, or Mystic White.

60% off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live You an grab yourself a late Christmas gift with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, a set of classy bean-shaped earphones which are currently selling for 60% less than normal. Amazon

Save 60%

Now £55 View Deal

There’s nothing mystical about what makes these ‘buds appealing, though. Their bean-shaped design is wholly unique on the true wireless earphones market, and a welcome respite from the usual AirPods-a-likes.

The fit is extremely comfortable, with a fit that doesn’t completely block up your ear canal. For some people, that’ll be enough in itself to recognise a purchase.

Despite the lack of a true seal, Samsung has managed to fit the Galaxy Buds Live with a fully functional ANC system, and they also kick out a surprising amount of bass. That’s quite a feat for a set of open earphones. It’s the best of both worlds, really.

Three microphones ensure all your calls are nice and clear, with two external to help block out the noise, and one internal focused on your voice.

You’ll get a solid 6 hours of battery life out of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and 21 hours when you factor in the charging case. The latter can be charged up wirelessly as well as through the usual USB-C cable.

This Amazon deal also supplies a 2 year manufacturer warranty, which is always welcome.