Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 is only £22.99 with this stunning gaming deal

You can currently pick up Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 for just £22.99, which is a sharp reduction when compared to its original retail price.

First released in June 2020 as a PS4 exclusive, the second chapter in Joel and Ellie’s story has already established itself as one of Naughty Dog’s finest games ever.

It’s a triumph, telling a vast, complicated narrative from the perspective of multiple characters. Now, you can pick it up for under £25 for a limited time.

Earning 5/5 in my review, I also awarded The Last of Us Part 2 our Best PS4 Game of 2020, an accolade it absolutely deserves.

“The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4, and arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked on,” reads my verdict.

“It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

The sequel has proven to be very controversial since its release, but I can’t help but applaud it for the brave, rational steps it takes in progressing the story that began with the original back in 2013. I doubt we’ll see another game in the franchise, but you never know.

It seems that a PS5 upgrade for The Last of Us Part 2 which takes advantage of the new console is inevitable at this point, especially given it launched less than a year ago. I’m sure it would look excellent at a higher resolution and framerate, and Naughty Dog could even apply a few bespoke touches to truly help it shine.

