Mega Google Home Mini Price Drop: Bag the smart speaker for just £17.98

For just £17.98, you can bag a refurbished Google Home Mini smart speaker and have a smart home system set-up in no-time.

Even though the Home Mini has since been surpassed by the superior Nest Mini, it’s still one of the most unobtrusive smart speakers you can buy, and at this price it’s also the most affordable by far. If you’ve held off setting up a smart home for fears that it’d be too costly, then this deal should put those worries to rest.

With the Google Home Mini, you’ll have easy access to the Google Assistant whenever you want, giving you the chance to ask questions, run internet searches or even set alarms and timers with just the sound of your voice.

Speaking from experience, it can be handy to have a small smart speaker in your home office for a bit of background noise, whether that’s for playing your favourite tunes through Spotify or catching a radio station via TuneIn.

As the name implies however, you can use the Google Assistant for more productive tasks such as setting reminders, or even reading your calendar at the start of a busy day.

Where the Google Home Mini really comes alive is in the ever growing smart home ecosystem. With products like smart lighting from Philips Hue or smart thermostats from Hive, you can have greater control over the various elements of your home.

For instance, if you’re about to settle in for a spot of reading, then you can ask the Google Assistant to turn up the heating and even change the lighting to a clearer, brighter white that’s easier to read in.

Even if you only plan on using the Google Home Mini as a bedside alarm clock – you just can’t go wrong for only £17.98. Stock is already low so we don’t recommend waiting around if you want to make use of this fantastic deal.

