Lenovo’s high-end OLED laptop just got a slick price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A new laptop purchase can supercharge your productivity and if you can get a great deal on one, all the better.

For instance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is now available for £200 off the asking price right now. Amazon is selling the powerful Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop for £749.99, rather than £949.99.

The Windows 11 carries the powerful Intel Core i7 (13th generation, 4.9GHz) and is backed by 16GB RAM. There’s also a 1TB SSD. You’ll also benefit from a 14-inch OLED display with a full HD and a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s also Dolby Audio to accompany that crisp and clear video.

There’s 2 x Type-C USB ports for charging, data transfer and additional monitors, while there’s also a great

Rapid Charge Boost that’ll get you two hours of power from just 15 minutes on charge. That’s guaranteed to get you out of a bind or two.

Further ports include HDMI, microSD, a 3.5mm out and a couple of traditional USB 3.2 outs. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth is also available.

The Slim is true to its name with a 17.9mm profile and it weighs only 1.46kg, making it a great option for users on the go. This model is an attractive cloud grey.

We haven’t reviewed this laptop directly, but the IdeaPad name has stood the test of time and the specs here certainly back this up as a solid Windows laptop for productivity.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

