If you need a fast laptop with a hefty chunk of storage for working from home, all at a price that doesn’t break the bank, then this slick double discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 should not be missed.

Originally going for £699.99, the IdeaPad 5 was already discounted to £649.99. With the introduction of the code PLAYWITH15 however, you can bring the same laptop down even further to just £589.99 at the checkout.

Deal: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15.6-inch Laptop for just £589.99 (was £699.99) use code PLAYWITH15

As great as the deal is, do be aware that the code PLAYWITH15 expires tomorrow, so there isn’t much time left if you want to make use of it.

While we have yet to review this particular version of the IdeaPad 5, we do have tons of experience in testing Lenovo laptops and as a whole, the company does have a reputation for producing stellar pieces of kit.

Of course, what makes the deal so appealing in the first place is in being able to get so many decent to high-end specs for such a low price. For instance, 8GB RAM is more than enough to get you through daily work tasks with ease.

Similarly, the included 512GB SSD is only plentiful for the amount of storage it offers, but if you’re upgrading from a laptop that uses a HDD then you’ll notice a sharp increase in speed immediately.

The 15.6-inch screen is also handy as it’s just the right size to allow for multitasking that won’t leave you straining your eyes. And as is now essential for any home-working set-up, there’s also a built-in webcam for letting your colleagues remember what your face looks like at the next team Zoom call.

If you’re just about ready to throw your old laptop out the window, then this fantastic offer on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 shouldn’t be missed – just remember to use the code PLAYWITH15 at the checkout to receive the full discount.

