iPhone 15 has a tempting unlimited data Black Friday offer

Unlimited data on a brand new iPhone 15? It’s an Apple fan’s dream contract. Usually we wake up when we see the price. But not today, friends.

iD Mobile, the popular MVNO, is selling the iPhone 15 with unlimited data for £38.99 per month. To secure the handset you’ll need to pay just £99 up front.

iPhone 15 with unlimited data under £40 a month It’s rare to find an unlimited data iPhone 15 deal at under £40 a month, but this is that day. iD mobile has the goods. iD Mobile

Unlimited data

£38.99/month View Deal

The deal is for a 128GB iPhone 15 in black and it comes with unlimited data and unlimited minutes and it last for 24 months. Over the course of the contract you’ll be saving £48 on regular price of this contract.

You’ll be connected to the iD Mobile network throughout. If you’re unfamiliar with the carrier, it’s a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by the high street store Currys. It runs off the Three Mobile network infrastructure, so it means you benefit from 5G speeds where available.

The contract also helps out with something Brexit totally ruined – the ability to use your phone as if you were at home while travelling. Here, you get 30GB of roaming data in 50 destinations around the world, and it’s all inclusive.

As for the iPhone 15 itself, it’s a relatively decent leap forward for the range and brings the Dynamic Island into play for the first time on the standard edition. It’s got a much more ergonomic design, there’s a welcome switch to USB-C from Lightning, and there are loads of camera improvements.

We gave the phone a four-star score with our reviewer Max Parker concluding: “There are upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before. The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. This remains the default iPhone for most people, and it remains a very good phone.”

Max says it’s a great option because of an influx of features that are usually reserved for the Pro iPhone models, so this is a great way to take advantage of them.