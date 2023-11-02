Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 has a tempting unlimited data Black Friday offer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Unlimited data on a brand new iPhone 15? It’s an Apple fan’s dream contract. Usually we wake up when we see the price. But not today, friends.

iD Mobile, the popular MVNO, is selling the iPhone 15 with unlimited data for £38.99 per month. To secure the handset you’ll need to pay just £99 up front.

iPhone 15 with unlimited data under £40 a month

iPhone 15 with unlimited data under £40 a month

It’s rare to find an unlimited data iPhone 15 deal at under £40 a month, but this is that day. iD mobile has the goods.

  • iD Mobile
  • Unlimited data
  • £38.99/month
View Deal

The deal is for a 128GB iPhone 15 in black and it comes with unlimited data and unlimited minutes and it last for 24 months. Over the course of the contract you’ll be saving £48 on regular price of this contract.

You’ll be connected to the iD Mobile network throughout. If you’re unfamiliar with the carrier, it’s a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by the high street store Currys. It runs off the Three Mobile network infrastructure, so it means you benefit from 5G speeds where available.

The contract also helps out with something Brexit totally ruined – the ability to use your phone as if you were at home while travelling. Here, you get 30GB of roaming data in 50 destinations around the world, and it’s all inclusive.

As for the iPhone 15 itself, it’s a relatively decent leap forward for the range and brings the Dynamic Island into play for the first time on the standard edition. It’s got a much more ergonomic design, there’s a welcome switch to USB-C from Lightning, and there are loads of camera improvements.

We gave the phone a four-star score with our reviewer Max Parker concluding: “There are upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before. The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. This remains the default iPhone for most people, and it remains a very good phone.”

Max says it’s a great option because of an influx of features that are usually reserved for the Pro iPhone models, so this is a great way to take advantage of them.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 12: What’s changed in three years?

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 12: What’s changed in three years?

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: What’s changed over two years?

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: What’s changed over two years?

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.