Here’s your chance to get the M2 MacBook Air on the cheap

The Apple MacBook Air M2 was a massive leap forward for the range, with a long awaited redesign housing the latest Apple Silicon M2 chips.

Unfortunately it carries quite an intimidating price tag. You can save a packet on a refurbished model though. This offer from Hoxton Macs gets you a MacBook Air M2 256GB for just £945.

That’s more than a £200 saving on the price of a brand new model, which also comes with 8GB of RAM and an 8-core GPU.

This model is regarded as being in excellent condition and has a one-year base hardware warranty which covers “any hardware issues with the device and its accessories,” and also free battery replacements if there are service or replacement warnings within that one year.

Hoxton Macs is a reputable dealer of refurbished Apple products and has a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot from more than 2,000 reviews. You’ll also get free next day delivery in the UK with DPD Local offering you a time slot.

We absolutely love this MacBook Air M2 and its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina LED display and 1080p FaceTime HD camera that sits within a notch. This model also improves the port options to two Thunderbolt ports and brings the beloved MagSafe connector back. There’s also a full-size keyboard with a Touch ID sensor integrated for Apple Pay.

In our review of the MacBook Air M2, we gave the laptop a 4.5 star score from a possible five and slapped the prestigious Trusted Reviews Recommended badge on for good measure.

We loved the fantastic performance, sleek and updated design, excellent keyboard and trackpad and long battery life. We weren’t so keen on the expensive starting price, but this deal takes care of that concern.

Our reviewer concluded: “The MacBook Air M2 (2022) is an exceptional laptop. It’s fast, packs a great display and has a sleek design that borrows the modern looks of its pricier Pro sibling and makes it a load more portable.

“Battery life is strong enough for a busy work day and the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.”