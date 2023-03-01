 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s how you can get the iPhone XS for just £16 a month

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re simply after a new iPhone with the lowest possible impact on your bank balance, this iPhone XS deal could be for you.

That’s not always the easiest thing to do given the premium nature of Apple’s smartphone line. Our advice is to look to older models. Apple supports its phones better and longer than any other brand, so even an iPhone that launched several years ago will feel fresh and relevant if you buy it brand new.

Case in point: this deal from Mobile Phones Direct. It offers you the iPhone XS on a 24 month contract for just £16 a month and no up front fee.

Get double data on this iPhone XS contract deal

Get double data on this iPhone XS contract deal

Get the iPhone XS on a 24 month contract, with 6GB of data rather than 3GB, for just £16 per month.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 6GB of data for 3GB
  • £16 per month
View Deal

The O2 contract itself gives you unlimited minutes and texts, and 6GB of data. That’s double the usual amount of data for this contract.

The iPhone XS launched way back in 2018, but like we just said, Apple builds its phones to last. We awarded the phone four stars back at the time, praising it for its premium build, great display, and beastly performance.

“This is still a superb handset that, provided you look after it, has the stones to last you a long time, with looks and camera credentials to boot,” we concluded.

It’s no longer the fastest phone on the market, of course, but it’s still very capable. Apple subsequently used the A12 Bionic featured here in the iPad 8 and the Apple TV 4K (2021), which tells you something.

The 12MP camera, meanwhile, still takes good pictures in decent lighting. You can’t really go wrong with an iPhone on that front.

All in all, this iPhone XS deal is tough to beat if you’re after an extremely affordable Apple phone.

You might like…

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 1 week ago
Apple iPhone 14 Review

Apple iPhone 14 Review

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.