Here’s how you can get the iPhone XS for just £16 a month

If you’re simply after a new iPhone with the lowest possible impact on your bank balance, this iPhone XS deal could be for you.

That’s not always the easiest thing to do given the premium nature of Apple’s smartphone line. Our advice is to look to older models. Apple supports its phones better and longer than any other brand, so even an iPhone that launched several years ago will feel fresh and relevant if you buy it brand new.

Case in point: this deal from Mobile Phones Direct. It offers you the iPhone XS on a 24 month contract for just £16 a month and no up front fee.

Get double data on this iPhone XS contract deal Get the iPhone XS on a 24 month contract, with 6GB of data rather than 3GB, for just £16 per month. Mobile Phones Direct

6GB of data for 3GB

£16 per month View Deal

The O2 contract itself gives you unlimited minutes and texts, and 6GB of data. That’s double the usual amount of data for this contract.

The iPhone XS launched way back in 2018, but like we just said, Apple builds its phones to last. We awarded the phone four stars back at the time, praising it for its premium build, great display, and beastly performance.

“This is still a superb handset that, provided you look after it, has the stones to last you a long time, with looks and camera credentials to boot,” we concluded.

It’s no longer the fastest phone on the market, of course, but it’s still very capable. Apple subsequently used the A12 Bionic featured here in the iPad 8 and the Apple TV 4K (2021), which tells you something.

The 12MP camera, meanwhile, still takes good pictures in decent lighting. You can’t really go wrong with an iPhone on that front.

All in all, this iPhone XS deal is tough to beat if you’re after an extremely affordable Apple phone.