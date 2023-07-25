Forget the Sony WF-1000XM5, Bose’s 5-star earbuds are going cheap

There’s a new star in the wireless earbuds realm, but you can’t sleep on the Bose QuietComfort II buds, especially at this price.

Amazon UK is currently selling the Bose Quiet Comfort II earbuds for £229. That’s £50 (or 18%) off the £279.95 asking price.

You can choose from Soapstone or Triple Black shades on these excellent noise cancelling earbuds. Even though the new Sony WF-1000XM5 buds do a great job on the noise cancelling front, Bose’s performance is even better.

Our reviewer said there are “top tier noise cancelling and ambient modes”, while he was also impressed with the improved sound quality compared to the original model.

There’s also a slimmer desisn and improved battery capacity (you’ll get six hours from one charge and an additional 18-24 from the case), while this model is also updatable to Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive format, which will open up access to lossless audio over a wireless connection.

If top-notch ANC is important to you, then these earphones are even better than the best. It’s a no brainer. You might be able to squeeze a little more audio quality out of rivals from Sony or B&W, but this model does sound brilliant too.

Our reviewer afforded the Bose QuietComfort II earphones a five-star store and concluded: “When it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here. Throw in improvements to the battery life, decent customisation options along with bigger and better bass and you have one of the best wireless earbuds available.”