Forget the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 6a has never been cheaper

You can currently pick up the Pixel 6a for way cheaper than usual as part of a Mobiles.co.uk contract deal.

Don’t get us wrong, we love the Google Pixel 7a. It’s arguably the best sub-£500 smartphone on the market right now.

But when you can get its almost-as-good predecessor, the Pixel 6a, for way cheaper on a £16-a-month Vodafone contract with no up front cost, and with a 100GB monthly data allowance, it’s worth taking a pause before you hit that buy button.

You’ll need to go through a process to claim some cashback as part of this deal, but it’s not a difficult thing to do. In fact, Mobiles.co.uk has made a handy YouTube video to guide you through the process.

The Pixel 6a remains a competitive product. We scored it 8 out of 10 in our review, concluding that it’s “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices.”

In revising that review more recently, we concluded that “it remains a great phone in 2023 for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets”.

You’re getting Google’s first-generation Tensor G1 chip, which supplies respectable performance and excellent AI smarts. The phone also has a decent 6.1-inch OLED display, encased in a neat two-tone design (which we actually kind of miss in the Pixel 7a).

There are two stars of any Pixel phone, however. One is the camera, which (thanks to Google’s image processing smarts) takes uncannily crisp, contrasty snaps in a range of lighting conditions. That’s no different with the Pixel 6a.

The other key feature is that delightfully clean Android software. There’s no bloatware, no dodgy menus, and no ugly custom UI elements. Just pure Android as Google intended it.

Both of these things help the Pixel 6a to still feel fresh and eminently usable in mid-2023. If you don’t have a lot of disposable cash to lay down on your next phone, this Pixel 6a deal is certainly worth considering.