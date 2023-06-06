Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 6a has never been cheaper

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up the Pixel 6a for way cheaper than usual as part of a Mobiles.co.uk contract deal.

Don’t get us wrong, we love the Google Pixel 7a. It’s arguably the best sub-£500 smartphone on the market right now.

But when you can get its almost-as-good predecessor, the Pixel 6a, for way cheaper on a £16-a-month Vodafone contract with no up front cost, and with a 100GB monthly data allowance, it’s worth taking a pause before you hit that buy button.

Get the Pixel 6a on contract with 100GB of data for just £16 a month

Get the Pixel 6a on contract with 100GB of data for just £16 a month

Pick up a Pixel 6a on a 24 month Vodafone contract with 100GB of monthly data allowance for £16 month with no up front fee.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 100GB data
  • £16 a month with cash back
View Deal

You’ll need to go through a process to claim some cashback as part of this deal, but it’s not a difficult thing to do. In fact, Mobiles.co.uk has made a handy YouTube video to guide you through the process.

The Pixel 6a remains a competitive product. We scored it 8 out of 10 in our review, concluding that it’s “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices.”

In revising that review more recently, we concluded that “it remains a great phone in 2023 for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets”.

You’re getting Google’s first-generation Tensor G1 chip, which supplies respectable performance and excellent AI smarts. The phone also has a decent 6.1-inch OLED display, encased in a neat two-tone design (which we actually kind of miss in the Pixel 7a).

There are two stars of any Pixel phone, however. One is the camera, which (thanks to Google’s image processing smarts) takes uncannily crisp, contrasty snaps in a range of lighting conditions. That’s no different with the Pixel 6a.

The other key feature is that delightfully clean Android software. There’s no bloatware, no dodgy menus, and no ugly custom UI elements. Just pure Android as Google intended it.

Both of these things help the Pixel 6a to still feel fresh and eminently usable in mid-2023. If you don’t have a lot of disposable cash to lay down on your next phone, this Pixel 6a deal is certainly worth considering.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
Google Pixel 7 Review

Google Pixel 7 Review

Peter Phelps 4 weeks ago
Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.