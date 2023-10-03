Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget Spotify, you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

As Spotify continues to drag its heels over adding HiFi audio, Amazon is offering you the chance to get three months (or more) free of its Music Unlimited service which does indeed offer lossless, CD-quality tunes.

New subscribers can now get three months of access to the Music Unlimted service, which carries a value of £10.99 per month.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, or sign-up for a membership now, you can get four months of free acces (a value of £43.96) to tens of millions of on-demand, ad-free tracks.

3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

You can now get a minimum of 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (terms apply) right now, with access to tens of millions of tunes, ad-free listening and HD with spatial audio

The subscription also comes with the most ad-free top podcasts of any of the popular steeaming services, offline listening, and unlimited skips. It also has access to HD music and spatial audio, as we mentioned above.

You don’t have long to snap-up this offer as it only lasts until October 11. Unfortunately, if you’ve had a Music Unlimted subscription before you won’t be eligible for this offer. The terms also say you’re not allowed another crack at the free trial if you’ve had one before, or if you’re a current paying customer.

Other than that, you’re in good shape to save up to £43.96 on your music streaming for the next few months if you’re a little fed-up of your current provider or just fancy pocketing a few quid.

Of course, Prime Members do get access to plenty of music as part of their subscription, but it’s a much-reduced library without any of the proper perks of the Unlimited service, like unlimited song skips, HD, ad-free podcasts, and more.

Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which music platform is better?

Best music streaming service

Amazon Music Unlimited vs Prime Music: What's the difference?

