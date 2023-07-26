Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE’s dropped a rare bargain for the Pixel 7 Pro

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

EE is currently offering a bargain contract deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Head over to the UK network’s website right now, and you’ll be able to snag the Pixel 7 Pro on an unlimited data contract, with EE’s maximum 100Mbps speeds, for just £50 a month and £10 up front. Typically, you’d have to pay £68 a month for this kind of set-up.

It’s worth pointing out that this isn’t the cheapest Pixel 7 Pro contract deal out there. But if the class-leading quality and speed of EE’s network is a priority to you, then you won’t find better.

Bear in mind that EE’s Unlimited Data SIM by itself typically costs £30 per month. Throwing in one of the very best phones on the market for an extra £20 a month really is a great offer.

We scored the Google Pixel 7 Pro 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review last year. “The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones available in 2023,” we said in a recent revision. “It has a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that’ll make switching hard.”

The Pixel 7 Pro’s camera is genuinely one of the best in the business, with an uncanny ability to capture crisp, contrasty shots in pretty much any lighting conditions.

Then of course there’s the stock Android experience, which is right up there with iOS as the best mobile UI in the business.

All in all, this is a rare Pixel 7 Pro bargain, offering a combination of one of the best phones and the best UK mobile network on the market.

