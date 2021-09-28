If you’ve been looking to upgrade from your tired old vacuum cleaner for a cost that doesn’t break the bank, then now’s your chance. You can save 25% off Certified Refurbished Dyson vacuum cleaners right now when buying through the company’s eBay store.

To receive the discount, all you have to do is use the code DYSON25SEPT at the checkout. The code expires at midnight on Thursday, September 30, so there’s only a short bit of time left to bag one of the market’s best vacuum cleaners on the cheap.

If you haven’t bought Certified Refurbished products before then rest assured, as it means that the products in question have been verified by the manufacturer itself (Dyson in this case) to ensure that they are of a high quality. Not only is everything in a fully-workable state, but the vacuums are in like-new condition.

What makes this deal even better is the fact that, as Certified Refurbished units, these vacuums were already reduced from their original RRP, effectively getting you a double discount by the end of it all. You’ll be glad to know that with so many different vacuums included in the offer – there’s something to fit every budget.

Dyson Small Ball Allergy Deal With the code DYSON25SEPT, the affordable Dyson Small Ball Allergy is now even more wallet friendly for a limited time only. Dyson

Was £169.99

Now £127.49 View Deal

Starting at the more affordable end of the scale, the Dyson Small Ball Allergy is a wired vacuum that boasts Dyson’s iconic swerve-ball design. So long as you’re not attached to the idea of going cordless for your next vacuum, then the Small Ball Allergy packs tons of power in return, tackling tough messes with ease. The best part is – with the code DYSON25SEPT applied – it’ll only set you back £127.49.

If you’re ready to make the jump to cordless then look no further than the Dyson V7 Absolute. While there are other cordless vacuums in the sale, only the V7 Absolute will nab you all of the extra accessories you’ll need to tackle a range of surfaces and materials. You can even disconnect the wand and use the V7 as a handheld vacuum for smaller areas and tabletops.

Dyson V7 Absolute Deal Making the jump to cordless cleaning has never been easier thanks to this impressive Dyson V7 Absolute offer, just make sure to use the code DYSON25SEPT to receive the full discount. Dyson

Was £249.99

Now £187.49 View Deal

Typically the Certified Refurbished model would set you back £249.99, but again, by using the code DYSON25SEPT, that price comes down to a much more palatable £187.49.

For anyone who has a bit more cash to splash then you might want to take a look at the Dyson V11 Animal. With a whopping 60-minute run time on a single charge, the V11 Animal is one of the most powerful cordless vacuums available, and as you can imagine, it’s not cheap.

Dyson V11 Animal Deal One of the most powerful Dyson vacuums on the market has plummeted in price, all you have to do is use the code DYSON25SEPT at the checkout to receive over £100 off. Dyson

Was £449.99

Now £337.49 View Deal

The £449.99 asking price is arguably a bit too high for some budgets, but until Thursday, you can whack over £100 off and only part with £337.49. Just for context, it’s incredibly rare to see such a huge discount on a higher-priced Dyson vacuum.

With great offers at any budget, the ongoing Dyson vacuum sale is the optimum time to leave your forlorn vacuum behind and upgrade to something better that’ll actually get the job done.