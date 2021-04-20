The 4.5-star rated, Trusted Reviews Recommended Dyson Small Ball Allergy has been given a hefty double discount over at Dyson’s official eBay store.

Certified refurbished models of the Small Ball Allergy were already available at a discounted price of £169.99 (down from the RRP of £199.99), but now an extra 10% is knocked off automatically at the checkout, and you can bring it down again if you use the code PARCEL10 at the checkout.

Deal: Dyson Small Ball Allergy for just £137.99 (was £199.99) – use code PARCEL10

This means that for a limited time, you can save a massive £62.30 and get one of the best vacuum cleaners out there for a fraction of its original price. As far as Dyson deals go, this is one of the best we’ve seen yet.

Don’t be put of by the refurbished status however, as the ‘Certified Refurbished’ label lets you know that the product in question has been tested by Dyson itself to ensure that it’s still up to the company’s high standards – letting you get a like-new vacuum for less. There’s also a two-year guarantee thrown in for added comfort.

As the name implies, the Small Ball Allergy is a powerful vacuum designed to clean up dust and other irritants with ease so that allergy suffers can enjoy a more welcoming home. Still, as a smaller device than typical Dyson vacuums, the SBA is perfect for anyone living in a flat or with limited storage space.

In his review for the device, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow surmised: “Something of a surprise to see, the Dyson Small Ball Allergy is a new plug-in vacuum cleaner, built to deal with homes that have allergy sufferers. This vacuum is very powerful and it comes with a smart set of accessories, including a brush to deal with your mattress. It’s also one of the easiest vacuum cleaners to move around, making it a great choice for any home. Only the slightly fiddly bin emptying gets in the way, but that’s a minor irritation that you can easily live with.”

If you’re on the lookout for a better vacuum cleaner but can’t go beyond a budget of £150, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer than this amazing Dyson deal.

