Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Coffee fans need to check out this bean-to-cup price drop

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Beko CaffeExperto is a cracking bean-to-cup coffee machine and impressed our reviewer with its great value proposition. That value proposition just improved.

Amazon is selling the Beko CaffeExprto bean-to-cup coffee machine for £399. That’s £50.99 off the £449.99 asking price. Or 11% if you prefer to do the maths that way.

£50 off the Beko CaffeExperto bean-to-cup machine

£50 off the Beko CaffeExperto bean-to-cup machine

Want great coffee with flexible preparation options with the minimum required effort and knowhow? You can save £50 on this bean-to-cup machine from Beko.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449.99
  • Now £399
View Deal

This machine has an integrated milk frother for all your latte and cappuccino needs, while there are five pre-sets for Americano, espresso, double espresso, lungo and ristretto.

It’s got a dual nozzle, allowing you to brew two coffees at the same time and there’s an integrated cup warmer that holds up to six cups at a time. There’s a large 2L water tank, an integrated grinder with 13 adjustable levels and a recepticle holding up to 250g of fresh coffee beans. There’s also 19 bars of pressure to push that hot water through the grounds.

We’re fans of the ease of use, good results and great value and gave this machine a four-star score from a possible five. It’s a great option if you want good coffee without worrying too much over granular controls. Our reviewer described it as a “good entry level machine.”

He concluded: “There are bean-to-cup coffee machines that will pour a better cup of coffee and that can steam automatically, but they’re a lot more expensive. If you want proper coffee made from real beans, don’t want to do the job yourself and don’t have much money to spend, then this is good entry-level machine.”

You can spend a lot more, which will get you automatic frothing and an improved espresso shot, but this is a great entry level machine.

You might like…

Best Coffee Machine 2024: Start your morning right with these brewers

Best Coffee Machine 2024: Start your morning right with these brewers

David Ludlow 2 hours ago
Best Smart Plugs 2024: Smarten up your old appliances

Best Smart Plugs 2024: Smarten up your old appliances

David Ludlow 6 months ago
Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine CEG5301 Review

Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine CEG5301 Review

David Ludlow 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words