Coffee fans need to check out this bean-to-cup price drop

The Beko CaffeExperto is a cracking bean-to-cup coffee machine and impressed our reviewer with its great value proposition. That value proposition just improved.

Amazon is selling the Beko CaffeExprto bean-to-cup coffee machine for £399. That’s £50.99 off the £449.99 asking price. Or 11% if you prefer to do the maths that way.

£50 off the Beko CaffeExperto bean-to-cup machine

This machine has an integrated milk frother for all your latte and cappuccino needs, while there are five pre-sets for Americano, espresso, double espresso, lungo and ristretto.

It’s got a dual nozzle, allowing you to brew two coffees at the same time and there’s an integrated cup warmer that holds up to six cups at a time. There’s a large 2L water tank, an integrated grinder with 13 adjustable levels and a recepticle holding up to 250g of fresh coffee beans. There’s also 19 bars of pressure to push that hot water through the grounds.

We’re fans of the ease of use, good results and great value and gave this machine a four-star score from a possible five. It’s a great option if you want good coffee without worrying too much over granular controls. Our reviewer described it as a “good entry level machine.”

He concluded: “There are bean-to-cup coffee machines that will pour a better cup of coffee and that can steam automatically, but they’re a lot more expensive. If you want proper coffee made from real beans, don’t want to do the job yourself and don’t have much money to spend, then this is good entry-level machine.”

You can spend a lot more, which will get you automatic frothing and an improved espresso shot, but this is a great entry level machine.