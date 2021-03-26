Capture the action with a great deal on a GoPro Hero 7 camera

Despite the arrival of increasingly powerful smartphone cameras, a GoPro Hero is still the shooter of choice for many seeking to document their action-packed lifestyle.

The GoPro Hero 7 is a little long in the tooth, but offers high-end filming features and strong protection against the elements, in a tiny package that can be attached to clothing, headwear or even a drone.

With that in mind we’re happy to report a certified refurbished GoPro Hero 7 Black is available on eBay for just £219.99, reduced to £197.99 with the code PICKTEN.

The unit is sold directly from GoPro and comes with a one year GoPro warranty, making it a low-risk purchase for those who aren’t fussed about owning a brand new product. Overall, it promises a £120 saving on a brand new model.

If you’re wondering what that refurbishment and subsequent certification entails, GoPro notes: “All GoPro certified refurbished cameras have passed a rigorous testing process in a GoPro purpose built refurb facility. – Includes a starter kit of battery, adhesive mounts and accessories – Must pass a strict 14-step testing process – Feature the same high quality standards as new GoPro cameras – May have minor cosmetic flaws (small scratches or nicks) – Lenses have been cleaned and the software reset – Item comes reboxed in official GoPro refurbished packaging – 12 month warranty is included.”

The GoPro Hero 7 was released in 2018, is waterproof to 10 metres and shoots 4K video at 60 frames-per-second. It can also capture HD video at 240fps. There are time-lapse and slo-mo modes, while 12-megapixel photos with HDR are possible. Via a companion smartphone, it’s also possible to livestream footage.

We’re big fans of the camera, both then and now, affording it 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars. We praised the superb image stabilisation, improved image quality, waterproofing without a case, live streaming capabilities, huge range of mounts and accessories and impressive video.

Our reviewer wrote: “It’s only a relatively small step forward from its predecessor, but the Hero 7 Black’s excellent video quality, stabilisation, usability and range of mounts make it the best all-round action cam you can buy.”

Since then it has been succeeded by the GoPro Hero 8 and now Hero 9, but the GoPro Hero 7 remains an outstanding action camera for your outdoor endeavours, whether in the air or under the water.