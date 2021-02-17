For anyone looking to bolster their home cinema set-up, you won’t be able to keep your eyes of this gorgeous LG 8K TV – now with a massive £300 off for a limited time.

Over the last year, 8K TVs have been slowly dropping in price and this is one of the best deals we’ve seen yet. If you want to jump on the 8K bandwagon, then the LG 55NANO956NA can be yours for just £1199, as opposed to the original asking price of £1499.

There’s no telling how long the deal will be available for, but from our experience Currys PC World’s TV offers tend to come and go at a moment’s notice, so if this one has your attention then time is definitely of the essence.

While 4K TV is still the norm and it’ll take a bit longer for 8K to truly take over as the mainstay for all content, 8K is starting to emerge in various places. For instance, YouTube now allows users to both upload and stream content in 8K, so we are very much on the cusp of a new generation of visual prowess.

In the meantime however, there are plenty of other features about the LG 55NANO956NA to keep you occupied. As a NanoCell TV, the 55NANO956NA offers a more comprehensive lighting system than standard UHD TVs.

While the NanoCell system isn’t quite as refined as the self-lighting pixels found in OLED TVs, there is a noticeable uptick in contrast, allowing you to watch your favourite pieces of content in a style that’s more aligned with what their creators envisioned.

Given that this is an LG TV, you’ll also get to experience the seamless webOS interface, which is currently one of our favourite UIs on the market. With all the big streaming services in one places, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Now TV, webOS makes it easier than ever to get straight to what you want to watch.

As if that wasn’t enough, the 55NANO956NA also has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. With these smart assistants at the ready, you can forget about needing to learn the layout of yet another TV remote by simply asking for the content that you’d like to watch.

It’s taken a good bit of patience, but 8K TVs are finally coming down in price and this fantastic offer proves it. For anyone who wants to be ahead of the curve, this is a great deal to jump on.

