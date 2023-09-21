Bowers and Wilkins’ PX7 S2 headphones have plummeted to £199

The B&W PX7 S2 headphones are among our favourite noise cancelling headphones and at this price they’re truly irresistible.

The retailer Peter Tyson is selling the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones for just £199. Considering they started at £379, that’s an insane discount.

B&W PX7 S2 somehow just £199 This is an all-time low great price on the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 noise cancelling headphones. They’ve been £379 until very recently. Now they’re under £200. Peter Tyson

Were £379

Now £199 View Deal

The previous low we’ve seen on these headphones was earlier this month, with a quite considerable £100 saving. This significantly beats that deal with a £180 saving. You can choose from black or grey colours too.

We’re massive fans of this second-generation, refined set of B&W cans, which have been on sale since June of 2022. We loved the engaging, expressive performance from the new 40mm Bio Cellulose driver, and the excellent wireless connectivity, and effective noise cancellation. They’re more comfortable than the original PX7 model and they just look lovely. There’s also faster charging and support for aptX Adaptive Bluetooth.

They aren’t our absolute favourites in terms of noise cancelling, but the sound is amazing and currently the price is right. We scored them at 4.5 out of a possible 5 and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on them for good measure.

Our A/V Editor Kob Monney concluded: “Excellent sound, terrific wireless performance, great aesthetics and effective noise cancellation – the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones improve upon the PX7 in a number of ways. Sony and Bose beat them for noise cancellation, but the Px7 S2 offer one of the finer listening experiences at their price.”

We advised these were a great buy if you want terrific audio performance because there simply “aren’t many headphones that can hold a candle to the sound quality of the Px7 S2.”

Granted, Bowers & Wilkins have just replaced them with the PX7 S2e with an improved Digital Signal Processing and retuned drivers to improve streaming audio quality and a refined design. However, most of the PX7 S2’s specs are retained, including battery life of 30 hours of listening from a single charge.