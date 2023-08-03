Bose’s 5-star earbuds are back down to a bargain price

Despite some other high-profile newcomers in the realm, the Bose QuietComfort II buds remain among the wireless earphones to beat.

And Amazon UK is currently selling the Bose Quiet Comfort II earbuds for over £50 off. That’s £229 compared to the usual £279.95 asking price.

Bose QuietComfort II are over £50 off

The Triple Black shade is the variant on offer on these excellent noise-cancelling earbuds that outperform the brand new rival Sony WF-1000XM5. Indeed Bose is the company to beat when it comes to shutting out the background.

Our reviewer said there are “top tier noise canceling and ambient modes”, while he was also impressed with the way Bose had improved the sound quality over the original QC buds.

There’s also a slimmer design and improved battery capacity (you’ll get six hours from one charge and an additional 18-24 from the case), while Bose is promising an update Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive format, enabling lossless audio over wireless – something the AirPods Pro cannot manage at present.

If top-notch ANC is your key purchasing perameter, these earphones are even better than the best. It’s a no-brainer. You might be able to squeeze a little more audio quality out of rivals from Sony or B&W, but this model does sound brilliant too.

Our reviewer afforded the Bose QuietComfort II earphones a five-star store and concluded: “When it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here. Throw in improvements to the battery life, decent customisation options along with bigger and better bass and you have one of the best wireless earbuds available.”