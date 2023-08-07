Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Shark vacuum bargain offer is too good to pass up

The Shark brand of vacuum cleaners is a big favourite of ours at Trusted Reviews, and you can currently save more than a third on one of the finest models in the range.

You can clean up at Amazon UK right now with a deal on the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner. It’s 34% off at £299, down from the regular price of £449.99. This model comes in an attractive charcoal and rose gold shade.

You’ll get free Prime delivery and free returns as well as the option to pay in up to five interest-free instalments if you’d prefer a more flexible payment plan.

The model comes with Shark’s best-ever hair pick-up tech, while it’s suitable for all floor types from carpets to hard floors. Shark also promises to turn bad odours into fresh smelling air with its anti-odour tech.

There’s a removable battery (you can buy more of them) which lasts for an hour from a single charge, while the flexible wand design ensures you can get under furniture and into tighter areas. There’s also Clean Sense IQ tech while automatically adjusts the cleaning power to pick-up up to 50% more dirt.

We’re massive fans of the Shark Stratos range of cleaners and have given multiple models the five-star treatment down the years. We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but it’s a big hit among Amazon customers with a 4.6 rating from 564 customers. You probably won’t be disappointed with this one.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

