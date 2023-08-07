Amazon’s Shark vacuum bargain offer is too good to pass up

The Shark brand of vacuum cleaners is a big favourite of ours at Trusted Reviews, and you can currently save more than a third on one of the finest models in the range.

You can clean up at Amazon UK right now with a deal on the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner. It’s 34% off at £299, down from the regular price of £449.99. This model comes in an attractive charcoal and rose gold shade.

Save over a third on Shark Stratos vacuum Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ400UK] is down to £299 from £449.99 at Amazon UK right now Amazon

Save £150.99

Now £299 View Deal

You’ll get free Prime delivery and free returns as well as the option to pay in up to five interest-free instalments if you’d prefer a more flexible payment plan.

The model comes with Shark’s best-ever hair pick-up tech, while it’s suitable for all floor types from carpets to hard floors. Shark also promises to turn bad odours into fresh smelling air with its anti-odour tech.

There’s a removable battery (you can buy more of them) which lasts for an hour from a single charge, while the flexible wand design ensures you can get under furniture and into tighter areas. There’s also Clean Sense IQ tech while automatically adjusts the cleaning power to pick-up up to 50% more dirt.

We’re massive fans of the Shark Stratos range of cleaners and have given multiple models the five-star treatment down the years. We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but it’s a big hit among Amazon customers with a 4.6 rating from 564 customers. You probably won’t be disappointed with this one.