Amazon’s knocked almost £60 off the Beats Fit Pro

If you’re all about them Beats rather than the AirPods range, this Amazon deal will ensure you don’t skip a single beat.

Amazon UK is selling the Beats Fit Pro true wireless noice cancelling earbuds for £160.55. That’s a 27% saving on the £219.99 asking price for the sage gray variant of the buds. You’ll get free next-day Amazon Prime delivery too.

Beats Fit Pro hit a tempting low price Want a fitness-focused set of true wireless earbuds with a load of AirPods-like functionality built in? Look no farther than the Beats Fit Pro currently on sale at Amazon Amazon

Was £219.99

£160.55 View Deal

The fitness focused buds include an active noise cancelling mode, and a transparency mode, as well as spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, compatibility with “Hey Siri” voice commands on iPhone and the ability to auto switch between Apple devices.

That doesn’t mean Android users are out in the cold because the Google mobile platform is supported through the Beata mobile app.

Thanks to the wireless charging case, there’s a total of 27 hours of total battery life available and six hours from a single charge.

Our reviewer was a fan of the stable fit and comfort, the suopport for iOS and Android, useful noise cancelling and on-bud phsyical controls.

We gave the Beats Fit Pro a four-star score when they first arrived in early 2022 and recommended a pair for users who love a customisable fit and lead an active lifestyle.

Our reviewer concluded: “Like the Studio Buds, the Fit Pro are an accomplished sounding pair from Beats reinvigorated true wireless line-up. At this end of the market, it’s up against some very adept £200+ true wireless that have an edge over them in performance terms, but in the bracket below £200 the Beats hold their own.

“If you like Beats’ style and want a solid noise cancelling earphone for casual use as well as for fitness and gym, the Fit Pro checks the right boxes. It still favours iOS users with its features, but the Fit Pro is another step in a promising direction as Beats shakes off its bassy origins.”