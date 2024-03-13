Amazon’s keeping quiet about this cordless Henry vacuum deal

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner deal certainly doesn’t suck, so why isn’t Amazon yelling from the rooftops about it.

The brilliant Henry Quick is just £199.99 at Amazon right now. That’s a third off the £299.99 asking price. Our resident deals expert was surprised Amazon isn’t featuring this item on its daily deals page, so you’re getting a leap ahead here.

This Henry Quick stick vacuum deal will blow you away We’re big fans of the Henry Quick stick vacuum cleaner with long battery life, great cleaning and handy accessories. It was great value before, but now you can get £100 off. Amazon

Was £299.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

The battery-powered home gadget enables you to wonder around the home without the risk of tripping over cables. And that battery lasts for an impressive 60 minutes. If you’re vacuuming for longer than that you’re doing it wrong!

There are also a handy range of accessories included which will help you get to hard to reach areas in the home where stubborn dirt and dust tends to accumulate.

The one litre capacity also holds plenty of dust, which compacts into a pod system for easy cleaning and dust-free emptying. The Henry Quick comes with six of those pods, so you won’t have to replace them for a considerable amount of time.

Our reviewer loves this model and gave it a 4.5 star review, back in 2022. He said you should buy if “you want a cordless cleaner that’s quick and easy to use, and offers mess-free emptying, this is a superb choice.”

He praised the long battery life, excellent cleaning capabilities, and dust-free emptying. He also felt it represented great value at £299.99 and now you’ll be able to grab it for £100 off.

He concluded: “With the cute face and familiar branding, the Henry Quick is a fun vacuum cleaner that uses a clever disposable pod system for mess-free emptying. With six pods in the box, you’ll go a long time before you have to replace them.

“Performance is very good generally, although a mid-level power setting would have been useful so that there’s less need to switch between the current standard and boost settings so much. If you’re after a cheaper stick cleaner, then this one’s a great choice overall.”