Amazon’s got an incredible secret deal on this 2TB SSD

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Games these days, man. They take up half a terabyte before they get past the opening credits. It might be time to bulk up that SSD to handle your entire library.

Amazon is selling the WD_BLACK SN770 2TB SSD for PC a ridiculously low price of £86.55. We’ve seen this as high as £387.99 as recently as last year.

We’re not sure why there’s over £300 off right now, but we’re not too inclined to ask either! We’ve seen big price cuts on this before, but it only got as low as £103.98.

This NVMe SSD can reach 5,150MB/s read (Up to 4,900 MB/s write) thanks to the PCIe Gen4 performance, so your games will likely be loading faster than ever.

“Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimise stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel,” the product description reads.

The SSD has a 4.7 star rating out of a possible 5 based upon more than 10,000 ratings from Amazon customers globally. And there’s a super slim-line design that makes it easy to install on your gaming rig.

It’s a great option for upgrading a gaming PC and has been well reviewed by independent critics. Note that it’s not really suitable for a PS5 because it doesn’t hit the 5,500MB requirement for third-party storage speeds.

With Prime Day October beginning tomorrow, this offer might have jumped the queue as a hot favourite for PC gamers looking to enhance their storage. You can follow our live blog coverage of all the latest deals from tomorrow. Keep it locked to Trusted Reviews.

