Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s got a Pixel 7a deal for the ages

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 7a demands attention and at this price it demands your cash as a mid-range handset showcasing the best of the Android operating system.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7a with a 30W charger for just £309 right now, which is £140 off the original asking price of £449 without the charger.

Pixel 7a for £309 with a 30W charger

Pixel 7a for £309 with a 30W charger

Google’s Pixel 7a has dropped to £309 at Amazon thanks to a surprise £20 coupon applied at checkout. You get 30W charger for fast replenishment bundled in too.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449
  • Now £309
View Deal

The asking price you’ll see on the page is £329, but there’s an automatic £20 coupon that’ll be applied at checkout bringing the total down even further. This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen on the Pixel 7a at Amazon.

Prime Members get fast free delivery on this absolute steal of a handset that’ll arrive unlocked for use on any network in the United Kingdom. You can choose from charcoal, sea and snow hues.

This 5G capable handset offers 128GB of storage and battery life that’ll keep you going for 24 hours. The cameras (64MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 13MP selfie) are considered excellent for the original price, let alone £140 less than that.

The 6.1-inch OLED display with HDR and a 90Hz refresh rate is a great upgrade on the Pixel 6a. Our reviewer Max Parker called it and the phone itself a “mid-range treat” in affording the phone a 4.5 star review.

“Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph,” Max concluded.

Google Pixel 7a front standing up angled
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph

Pros

  • Excellent camera for the price
  • Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a
  • Smart software
  • Some nice colour options

Cons

  • Middling battery life
  • Achingly slow charging

Performance from the Google Tensor 2 processor is very good as it’s the same homegrown chip that appeared in the 2022 flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Of course, one of the best reasons to get a Pixel 7a over a mid-range Android phone from another manufacturer is the rapid upgrades to the latest version of Android. Google will bestow day one Android updates upon you and promises to do so for multiple years. That means Android 14, Android 15 and beyond.

It’s also, in my view, the nicest version of Android, with a clean UI that showcases the operating system in the way Google intended.

You might like…

Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Best Google Pixel Phone 2024: Top Pixels tested and ranked

Best Google Pixel Phone 2024: Top Pixels tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: What’s the difference?

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words