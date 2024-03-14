Amazon’s got a Pixel 7a deal for the ages

The Google Pixel 7a demands attention and at this price it demands your cash as a mid-range handset showcasing the best of the Android operating system.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7a with a 30W charger for just £309 right now, which is £140 off the original asking price of £449 without the charger.

Pixel 7a for £309 with a 30W charger Google’s Pixel 7a has dropped to £309 at Amazon thanks to a surprise £20 coupon applied at checkout. You get 30W charger for fast replenishment bundled in too. Amazon

Was £449

Now £309 View Deal

The asking price you’ll see on the page is £329, but there’s an automatic £20 coupon that’ll be applied at checkout bringing the total down even further. This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen on the Pixel 7a at Amazon.

Prime Members get fast free delivery on this absolute steal of a handset that’ll arrive unlocked for use on any network in the United Kingdom. You can choose from charcoal, sea and snow hues.

This 5G capable handset offers 128GB of storage and battery life that’ll keep you going for 24 hours. The cameras (64MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 13MP selfie) are considered excellent for the original price, let alone £140 less than that.

The 6.1-inch OLED display with HDR and a 90Hz refresh rate is a great upgrade on the Pixel 6a. Our reviewer Max Parker called it and the phone itself a “mid-range treat” in affording the phone a 4.5 star review.

“Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph,” Max concluded.

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph Pros Excellent camera for the price

Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a

Smart software

Some nice colour options Cons Middling battery life

Achingly slow charging

Performance from the Google Tensor 2 processor is very good as it’s the same homegrown chip that appeared in the 2022 flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Of course, one of the best reasons to get a Pixel 7a over a mid-range Android phone from another manufacturer is the rapid upgrades to the latest version of Android. Google will bestow day one Android updates upon you and promises to do so for multiple years. That means Android 14, Android 15 and beyond.

It’s also, in my view, the nicest version of Android, with a clean UI that showcases the operating system in the way Google intended.