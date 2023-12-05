Amazon’s dropped one heck of a bargain for PS5 owners

Elden Ring is arguably the finest game of the current console generation and PS5 owners who’ve yet to experience the hardcore RPG can currently get it for half price.

Amazon is selling Elden Ring on PS5 for just £29.99. That’s a £30 (50%) saving on the £59.99 RRP for the physical edition of the game.

That’s the cheapest price we’ve seen on the game at Amazon since November 2022 and Prime subscribers can get next day delivery at no extra cost on the 2022 title.

Elden Ring is half price on PS5 Elden Ring, the brilliant RPG from From Software, is currently 50% off at Amazon UK. You can grab the game for £29.99 right now. Amazon

50% off

Now £29.99 View Deal

If you’re unfamiliar with Elden Ring, it’s the latest game by From Software, the makers of the legendary role playing games like Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

If you love a challenge and to completely immerse yourself in a fantasy world created in part by Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin then this is a game you need as part of your collection. Here at Trusted Reviews, we’re massive fans of Elden Ring and gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible 5.

We loved the giant open world, which is full of things to discover. It provides more content than most players will ever need. There’s also come rewarding combat, but it’s punishing with some very difficult battles ahead. Our reviewer said it wasn’t for the faint of heart, but those up for the challenge will be infinitely rewarded.

“Elden Ring is a fantastic RPG for any hardcore gamer looking for a new world to explore,” our reviewer concluded. “Combat is weighty and takes place in a wonderfully intriguing world full of dungeons to explore and monsters to battle. The only downside is that its high difficulty will be a stumbling block that will continue to put some players off, despite the improved accessibility that comes with the open-world format.”