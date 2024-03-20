Amazon’s dropped a whopper of a deal for the Asus ZenBook Duo

The ante has been upped in the productivity laptops arms race with this deal on the Asus ZenBook Duo – you can now grab one with a terabyte of storage and save £200 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

This unique laptop sports a slim secondary screen below the main display, and right now is down from £999.99 to £799.99 on Amazon. That’s a 20% saving on a fantastic new work laptop.

With a unique selling point and very decent internal components, getting the ZenBook Duo on a discount this big is a tempting offer. Does this device have what you need for your workload?

First of all, from a performance standpoint this laptop is very solid. 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor ensure that it can handle multiple tasks at once with ease, and you’re unlikely to feel limited by the power unless you’re using very demanding software. This specific model also sports a 1TB SSD, which is a great amount of storage.

The headline, of course, is the secondary screen that has been placed between the regular display and the keyboard. It’s a touchscreen, and has specific integration with apps such as Spotify and the Adobe suite to make it an excellent productivity booster. Asus has specifically targeted creatives with this device – so if you use photoshop regularly, this is a great pick.

The mousepad has been made more compact to make space for this Duo screen, and is now tucked in to the right of the keyboard, which isn’t ideal, but the overall build of the body is very solid and battery performance is good too.

Overall, if you’re a creative person in need of a new device, this could be a great deal to get more out of your laptop than you can with a conventional one. Take a look while the discount lasts.

