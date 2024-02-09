Amazon just dragged the Pixel 7a down to £329

The competition in the mid-range smartphone market is absolutely fierce and never has that been more evident than with this incredible Pixel 7a deal.

Amazon is currently selling the Google Pixel 7a for just £329 which is a £120 saving on the £449 asking price. Better still you get a 30W charger with the phone too.

The phone comes in a nice Charcoal shade, 128GB of storage, 5G compatibility and completely unlocked for use on the UK mobile network of your choosing. One really cannot say fairer than that!

The Pixel 7a will give you an instant upgrade to Android 14 and will be supported by Google for years to come with day-one upgrades to the latest version of the operating system.

There’s plenty of power packed in thanks to the Google Tensor G2 sensor and M2 Titan security chip which were the flagships on 2022’s Pixel 7 range.

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph Pros Excellent camera for the price

Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a

Smart software

Some nice colour options Cons Middling battery life

Achingly slow charging

The Pixel 7a meanwhile arrived in the summer of 2023, so is still under a year old and will provide plenty of power and all-day battery life rated at more than 24-hours (or 72-hours in extreme battery saver mode).

There are highly capable cameras (64MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide) made brilliant by Google’s back-end computational photography nous and a nice 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Our reviewer was effusive in his praise of the Pixel 7a and we can only imagine just how much more excited he’d have been if the price was £329!

He praised the excellent camera for the price, the upgrades from the Pixel 6a, the smart Android software and lovely colours. In awarding a 4.5 star score and a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge, our editor Max Parker concluded: “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”